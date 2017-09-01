Hungary asks EU to pay half of cost of anti-migrant fence
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Hungarian prime minister asks the European Union to pay for half of the cost of fences built on the country’s southern border aimed at preventing entry of migrants, Voice of America reports.
In a letter to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the fences erected in 2015 protect not just Hungary “but entire Europe against the flood of illegal migrants.”
EU leaders criticized Hungary for refusing to host migrants from Greece and Italy.
