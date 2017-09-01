Ministry staff returns to work as police give all-clear, bomb threat was false

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The bomb threat in the building of the ministry of transportation, communication and IT was false, deputy chief of the rescue service of Yerevan Mr. Arlen Badalyan told reporters.

“The entire building has been searched, we didn’t find anything. The threat was false. The ministry staff can return to their work”, he said.

Heavy police presence was seen in Yerevan’s Republic Square, where the ministry is located, as authorities received a bomb threat earlier this morning. Multiple officers, rescuers and ordnance disposal teams were dispatched to the scene. Search operations took nearly 2 hours.

Police officials told ARMENPRESS information regarding the caller’s ID will be provided later.