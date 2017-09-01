No bomb found yet in ministry building: search operations continue

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The rescue service officers of the ministry of emergency situations have not yet found anything in the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies, Arlen Badalyan – deputy head of the Yerevan rescue service told reporters.

“The search operations continue in the ministry building. At the moment nothing has been found. When the search operations of all rooms are completed, it will be clear whether it was a false call or not”, he said.

Badalyan didn’t rule out that the call has been false and was aimed at hindering the ministry work.

Earlier it was reported that the entire ministry has been evacuated. According to Anahit Arakelyan, the press secretary of Minister Vahan Martirosyan, the minister was not in the building when the bomb threat was made. “He is participating in the opening of the Vardenis-Martakert road. We are in constant contact with the minister. Police officers continue working inside the building”, Arakelyan told ARMENPRESS.