Minister in safe location when bomb threat was received, police search for alleged explosive

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Multiple security officers continue searching the building of the transportation, communication and IT ministry in Yerevan’s Republic Square after authorities received a bomb threat earlier in the morning.

ARMEPRESS correspondent reports from the scene that the entire ministry has been evacuated.

According to Anahit Arakelyan, the press secretary of Minister Vahan Martirosyan, the minister was not in the building when the bomb threat was made. “He is participating in the opening of the Vardenis-Martakert road. We are in constant contact with the minister. Police officers continue working inside the building”, Arakelyan told ARMENPRESS.

Multiple police officers have been dispatched to Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, as an unknown caller made a bomb threat, saying that there is a bomb in the building which houses the ministry of transportation, communication and IT.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS the rapid response team of the crisis management center is working on the scene, along with rescue service officers, police units and explosive ordnance disposal teams.