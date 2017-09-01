Aronian up to 4th spot in FIDE ranking
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Chess GM Levon Aronian’s ranking has gone up in the FIDE ratings.
Aronian is ranked 4th in the new FIDE September update.
The leader of the ranking is current world champion Magnus Carlsen.
Armenia’s Sergey Movsesyan, Vladimir Hakobyan and Gabriel Sargsyan are also included in the list – 72nd, 79th and 102nd respectively.
