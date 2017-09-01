Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Yerevan police dispatched to transportation ministry following bomb threat


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Multiple police officers have been dispatched to Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, as an unknown caller made a bomb threat targeting the building which houses the ministry of transportation, communication and IT.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS the rapid response team of the crisis management center is working on the scene, along with rescue service officers, police units and bomb squads.

 



