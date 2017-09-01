‘We will do everything for teacher to be protected in Armenia’ – PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Day of Knowledge, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear schoolchildren, students, parents and teachers,

I cordially congratulate you on the Day of Knowledge.

I wish a green path to our first-year children in the new academic year and those young people who have been admitted to the higher educational institutions. You will have very interesting and important years full of events. Try to use that time as effectively as possible.

Today’s main heroes are also teachers since they play a great role for educating and upbringing our children. It depends on teachers what knowledge a child will receive, with which moral principles he/she will be guided, to what extent he/she is competitive, how will behave within the public and how will be his/her attitude towards own country.

All of us have been pupils at once and all of us remember our beloved teachers to whom we are very thankful till now for what they have given to us.

I want to express my immense respect and gratitude to teachers for their work, wishing them good health, patience, optimism and happiness. I also want for them to be sure that we will do everything possible for the teacher to be maximally protected and appreciated by the state, realizing that whatever we do, we always will owe it to you”.