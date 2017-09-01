PM Karapetyan discusses implementation of Armenia’s digital agenda with Microsoft delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received the delegation led by Ronald Binkofski - General Manager at Microsoft for Kazakhstan & Multi Country CIS, press service of the government told Armnpress.

At the meeting issues relating to the cooperation between the Armenian government and Microsoft on forming Armenia’s digital agenda were discussed.

The PM said the development of Digital strategy, the digital system of public administration and local self-governance, sharp increase of electronic services, the development of electronic integrated system of public administration and other issues are in the government’s agenda. PM Karapetyan said Digital Armenia fund has been formed for implementing those programs, and the government is ready to move forward on this path in cooperation with Microsoft.

Ronald Binkofski said Microsoft is ready to assist implementation of Armenia’s digital agenda, adding that they had productive discussions with representatives of various agencies for that purpose. He added that they have rich experience and necessary capacities in this field that can be directed for the implementation of Armenia’s digital agenda.

A number of issues of bilateral cooperation were also touched upon during the meeting.







