President of Artsakh hosts a group of Canadian public-political figures   


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on September 1 hosted a group of Canadian public-political figures, the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the Canada-Artsakh ties, regional developments, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy were touched upon.



