LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.21% to $2132.00, copper price up by 0.50% to $6819.00, lead price up by 0.59% to $2398.00, nickel price up by 0.60% to $11700.00, tin price up by 1.23% to $20600.00, zinc price up by 0.56% to $3140.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.