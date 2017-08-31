Turkey’s Interior Minister files complaint against Agos’s columnist Baskin Oran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The hand of the Turkish authorities has reached the staff of the Istanbul-based Armenian periodical “Agos”. Minister of Interior of Turkey Süleyman Soylu filed a complained against the columnist of “Agos” Baskin Oran on August 25, ARMENPRESS reports Birgün periodical informs.

Oran is accused of terrorism propaganda. Only in August, 2017, 33 journalists have been detained in Turkey, among which there are foreign citizens. 14 of the 33 detained have already been arrested.

The arrests following the failed coup in Turkey in July 2016 have reached unprecedented scales.

Turkey’s prisons are overcrowded. There are politicians, journalists, businessmen and teachers among the arrested.

They are mainly accused of participating in the coup attempt and being member of Gülen movement, as well as for terrorism propaganda.

By the means of the mass arrests Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tries to clean the political and civil landscape from undesirable elements making his power more monopolistic.