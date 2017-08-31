Zakharova refers to Azerbaijani shootings during OSCE monitoring

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, referring to the shootings by Azerbaijan during a monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border line, noted that experts should comment on the incident by evaluating the situation on site.

“Russia has traditionally called on the sides to display balanced stance in case of tensions or escalations, aiming to move in the direction of a political settlement, but not escalate the situation. As refers to the mentioned case, the experts should comment on it evaluating the situation on site”, Zakharova said.

In answer to the question about organizing a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, the Russian MFA official representative noted that she has no such information. “We remain in dialogue with all the parties and when there is a necessity to organize such a meeting you will be kept informed”, she said.

To the question if Russia can initiate the return of Nagorno Karabakh to the negotiation table, Zakharova answered, “Our traditional position in this issue is well known. I can make a reference to earlier comments”.