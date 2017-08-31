Hoagland’s statements are not something new – Maria Zakharova

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova hopes that by the appointment of the new OSCE Minsk Group US Co-chair the team spirit will be preserved. In her weekly briefing Zakharova said that she welcomes the appointment of the new Co-chair (Andrew Schofer – edit.).

“We have no doubts that the Co-chairs will continue their efforts in a renewed staff aimed at supporting the conflicting sides and hope that the team-approach characteristic for the Co-chairs will be preserved”, “Armenpress” reports Zakharova saying.

To the question referring to the statements of the former US Co-chair Richard Hoagland Maria Zakharova answered that they are nothing new. “The Presidents of Russia, the USA and France have referred to them several times in their joint statements issued in the period of 2009-2013 over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement”, she said.