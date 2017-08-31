Armenian FM presents measures aimed at NK conflict settlement to parliamentarians

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Ashotyan the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with the Standing Committee’s members on August 31.

As “ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian presented the joint measures of Armenia and the OSCE Co-chairs aimed at a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting the sides exchanged ideas over key directions and priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.



At the end of the meeting an agreement was reached to organize discussions in this format in the future as well.