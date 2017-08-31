President of Artsakh awards a number of individuals on the occasion of 26th anniversary of NKR proclamation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. A solemn awarding ceremony dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the NKR proclamation took place on August 30 at the Artsakh Republic President's Residence.

The Golden Eagle Order and the highest Honorary Title of the "Hero of Artsakh" was granted to Arthur Aghabekyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.

High state awards were handed in to the Defense Army servicemen, freedom-fighters, a group of state and public figures, diplomats, philanthropists, economic, education and culture spheres representatives of Artsakh, Armenia and foreign countries.

For substantial contribution to the development of art and journalism the NKR honorary titles were conferred to a group of people.

Congratulating the attendees, President Sahakyan noted that the state always acknowledged people who have registered substantial achievements in their work and service rendered to the Motherland.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly Chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials were present at the event.