Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-08-17


YEREVAN, 31 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 478.44 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.48 drams to 568.15 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 8.19 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.85 drams to 616.42 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 154.01 drams to 20127.61 drams. Silver price down by 2.43 drams to 268.27 drams. Platinum price down by 182.97 drams to 15213 drams.



