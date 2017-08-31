Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

President Sargsyan congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart on Independence Day


YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev on August 31 on the occasion of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration