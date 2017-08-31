OSCE monitoring group unable to conduct works due to Azerbaijani gunfire

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE monitoring group is unable to conduct the works on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border due to Azerbaijani gunfire towards Armenia’s Chinari village, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

“The Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the group, and now the group is unable to conduct the work”, Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan tweeted on the matter: “Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire during OSCE monitoring on the state border with Armenia in Tavush province”.