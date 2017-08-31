Azerbaijani gunfire at OSCE monitoring mission is inadmissible obscenity, says senior lawmaker
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani gunfire at the Armenian state border during the OSCE monitoring is aimed against the agreements of the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS.
“The Azerbaijani gunfire at the monitoring delegation is obscenity, inadmissible obscenity. I view this gunfire as gunfire against the agreements which were reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits”, Sharmazanov said.
