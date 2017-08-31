Employees of “FMD KL Europe” donate blood for children with blood cancer diseases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. On August 31, the Armenian branch of the “FMD KL Europe” CRO international corporation and Haematology center after prof. R.Yeolyan of the Ministry of Health of Armenia organized blood donation. The collected donor blood will be donated to the children with blood cancer diseases. With this step the organization does not pursue any business goals, but seeks to establish a strong social orientation within the company, the Development Foundation of Armenia told Armenpress.

“Corporate social responsibility is related to all the levels of the organization, and we want to introduce this culture in our entire company. I am proud to support this initiative: blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person. Moreover, many lives can be saved thank to all this. The human body can quickly replenish the donated blood, so it is possible to organize such events in a regular basis,” head of the “FMD KL Europe” company Kirit Velany said.

“We are happy that this company, being part of the international corporation, not only constantly increases investments and actively participates in economic development of Armenia, but also develops an important culture of corporate social responsibility,” head of the Aftercare team of DFA Hayk Mirzoyan said.

The event was organized in the Yerevan office of the company in addition to its other corporate social responsibility projects, such as the initiatives aimed at supporting young artists and assisting “Orran” charitable NGO.

“FMD KL Europe”, the Armenian branch of the “FMD K&L” international corporation, is a company, providing contractual services to the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies.