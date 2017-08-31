Meghri free economic zone to be launched in November

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Meghri free economic zone will start operating in November 2017, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on August 31, reports Armenpress.

“Recently at my invitation the chief advisor of Iran’s president, chairman of Iran free trade zones council arrived in Armenia. A memorandum was signed according to which a joint working group has been formed which will be engaged in development of cooperation of the free trade zones. In November we will launch the Meghri free economic zone”, Karayan said.

The works on creating free economic zone in Syunik province near the border with Iran have launched in 2017. The construction of the zone will be in stages. In the 1st stage over 10 million USD investments will be made by the organizer of the free economic zone, and during the activity of the FEZ, it is expected to attract over 120 operating companies that will make 350-400 million USD investments, will create more than 2500 jobs, and the annual average export will comprise over 80-100 million USD goods.