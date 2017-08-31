Lydian International publishes sustainable development report of Amulsar mine

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Lydian International published its first report on sustainable development of the Amulsar gold mine.

The presentation of the report took place August 31, with the participation of the company’s executives, Armenian government officials, the Ambassadors of the United States and Great Britain, and representatives of international organizations and NGOs.

Hayk Aloyan, CEO of Lydian Armenia said an uncertainty for the mining field exists in Armenia and they are doing their best to change this. “It is this very issue that the publishing of this report is aimed for. Transparency of the work with communities is a priority for us, this publishing this report is of very important significance for us”, Aloyan said.

“It includes detailed reports on technical safety and healthcare, community healthcare, nature preservation management, involvement and development of communities and economic impact”, said Armen Stepanyan, director for sustainable development of Lydian Armenia.

Robert Carreau , Vice President of sustainable development of Lydian International, also highlighted the report, emphasizing that it is necessary to create conditions for the coming generations to be able to effectively use natural resources also.