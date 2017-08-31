Armenia, China discuss launching copper industry
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and China are discussing the issue of implementing an investment project in Armenia on constructing a copper industry, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.
“We are holding discussions in order to prepare the technical-economic justifications on building the copper factory in Armenia. The works are currently underway. We are workding with our Chinese partners, we will inform you when we have news”, he said.
The minister said the investment program is worth 300 million dollars.
