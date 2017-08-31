Artsakh President highly appreciates Italian-Armenian writer Antonia Arslan’s patriotic activity

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. On August 31 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Tufenkian charitable foundation and famous Italian writer and scientist of Armenian origin Antonia Arslan, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting addressed issues pertaining to the implementation of a number of projects in Artsakh, with special emphasis put on the cultural sphere.

President Sahakyan welcomed Antonia Arslan’s visit to Artsakh, acknowledging her scientific and patriotic activity and stressing that Antonia Arslan enjoyed high esteem and love in Artsakh.