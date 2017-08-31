Armenia to continue steps to liberalize and facilitate entry visas with different countries

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government will continue the steps to liberalize entry visas with different countries, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said at the Cabinet meeting on August 31, reports Armenpress.

He presented a draft decision according to which Armenia will eliminate the visa requirements for the citizens of Japan. Japanese citizens will be able to visit and stay in Armenia for a maximum of 180 days within a year without a visa.

In response to the question of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, the FM said Japan is already the 6th country the citizens of which can visit Armenia without a visa. “We intend to move forward on this path aimed at making the process two-sided. The Japanese side will facilitate visa issuance for the Armenian citizens starting from September, the same we are doing with other countries”, the minister said.

Based on the explanation, Armenia has warm relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Japan, the development of relations of the two countries records positive dynamics year by year, the opening of Armenian embassy in Tokyo in 2010 and the opening of Japanese embassy in Yerevan in 2015 gave a qualitatively new impetus to the development and deepening of bilateral ties at all spheres. The elimination of visa requirements for the Japanese citizens will create more favorable conditions for boosting bilateral economic ties and tourism.