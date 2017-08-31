Armenian firefighting crews on standby to be dispatched to Georgia again

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting PM Karapetyan asked David Tonoyan, the minister for emergency situations, whether the Armenian firefighters-rescuers have been dispatched to Georgia again to tackle the Borjomi wildfires.

The minister said he had a phone conversation with the Georgian interior minister yesterday. “We agreed to maintain our units on stand-by. The Georgian side has a problem of helicopters, our units are currently on standby”, Tonoyan said.

The PM told the minister to closely follow the situation in the neighboring country.

A few days ago Armenian firefighters-rescuers were dispatched to Georgia to assist in tackling the wildfires in the Borjomi forests. The Georgian president and prime minister expressed their gratitude to the Armenian side for the support.