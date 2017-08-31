Discussions with EU-ASIA Business Finance Center Holding over re-launch of Nairit plant not realistic – Vahe Jilavyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Holding discussions with the EU-ASIA Business Finance Center Holding over re-launch of Nairit plant is not realistic because it requires investments worth tens of millions of dollars, meanwhile Holding’s own capital reaches to only several thousand USD, Vahe Jilavyan – deputy chief of the Armenian Government’s staff, said in an interview to Armenpress.

-Mr. Jilavyan, there are media reports for a long time according to which the EU-ASIA Business Finance Center Holding is holding talks with the Government over the re-launch of the Nairit plant and expressed readiness to make an investment worth 100 million USD. In recent periods meetings were held with the Government representatives, in particular, with the Vice Prime Minister, however, up to now both sides didn’t reach an agreement. What is the problem?

-Yes, we met with the representatives of the EU-ASIA Business Finance Center Holding, they were hosted by Vice Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan. And eventually, a question arose that if that organization, as they present, is ready to make investments and re-launch the plant, what is the problem? In this context I would like to draw the public’s attention on several facts connected with that “Holding”.

First of all, as a result of study of documents of the EU-ASIA Business Finance Center Holding (address mentioned Krajna 86, 881 04 Bratislava, Slovakia) submitted to the Armenian PM by the Nairit plant employees and persons authorized by them, it was revealed that the name of the organization in the official website of the business register of the justice ministry of Slovakia (www.orsr.sk) is different and it is registered as ՍEU-ASIA Business Finance Center s.r.o. v skratke EU-ASIA BFC s.r.o. The latter is registered at another address - Stara Vajnorska 21, Bratislava 831 04.

However, even this is not the most important thing. According to the official website of the Slovakian justice ministry’s business register (www.orsr.sk), the founders of the ՍEU-ASIA Business Finance Center s.r.o. v skratke EU-ASIA BFC s.r.o. are Energy consult s.r.o. and Euro law & marketing s.r.o., each with an investment of 2500 EUR, the total sum of which comprised the organization’s statutory capital. Moreover, the director of both founding and already founded companies is the same person – Ashot Grigoryan. According to the official website of the finance statistics of Slovakia (www.finstat.sk), ՍEU-ASIA Business Finance Center s.r.o. v skratke EU-ASIA BFC s.r.o. had losses worth 404 Euros, 4.596 Euros own capital and 32.096 Euros of assets based on the 2016 results.

No additional documents on the founding companies, including their assets and capacities to make financial investments are submitted.

Of course, signing any document that gives excusive right with a company with such financial results as of 2016 creates an extreme risk for other potential investments and thus for the future of the Nairit plant.

The jurisdiction to present the documents of the EU-ASIA Business Finance Center Holding selected by the Nairit plant employees and persons authorized by them to the Armenian Prime Minister is not approved by a written authorization or an agreement.

Summing up, I announce that it is not realistic to discuss an investment program that requires tens of millions of dollars with a company with 4596 Euro own capital.