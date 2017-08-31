Armenia signs declaration on launching WorldSkills Eurasia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The launch of the new WorldSkills Eurasia cooperation was signaled on the sidelines of WorldSkills International in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The project includes Armenia, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. These countries signed a declaration on creating WorldSkills Eurasia in Astana, at the presence of WorldSkills International president Simon Bartley.

A memorandum of cooperation was also signed in addition to the declaration, which in part implies the introduction of a common system of skill assessment which will be recognized in all EEU countries.

The Eurasian Economic Union will involve WorldSkills Eurasia as a tool for human resources management in EEU member states.

It is expected that in addition to the 4 countries, nearly 12 countries of the EEU, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be involved in WorldSkills Eurasia.