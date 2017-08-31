High-ranking Turkish intelligence officer requests asylum in Germany
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Several Turkish police officers and one high-ranking officer of the country’s national intelligence service have requested asylum in Germany, Die Welt reported citing an anonymous source in the security agencies.
German authorities did not disclose the identities of the asylum seeking Turkish security officers for privacy concerns.
According to Die Welt, more than 6700 Turkish citizens requested asylum in Germany after the 2016 coup attempt. The citizens include diplomats and their family members.
