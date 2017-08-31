Artsakh Parliament Speaker, Canadian delegation discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan on August 30 hosted chairman of the One Free World International (OFWI) Majed El Shafie and Canadian lawmakers Tony Clement and Rachael Harder. The delegation in Artsakh has been accompanied by Artsakh’s permanent representative to the US and Canada Robert Avetisyan, press service of the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, Speaker Ghoulyan attached importance to ties with Canada, considering them as demanded for Artsakh and Armenia taking into account the existence of the Armenian community in that country. Ashot Ghoulyan expressed hope that during the visit the delegation members will manage to have a complete picture of Artsakh’s independent statehood and people living here.

Majed El Shafie thanked for the warm reception and said Artsakh is an example of fight for freedom, and his organization expressed readiness to establish cooperation.

Members of the Canadian Parliament Tony Clement and Rachael Harder attached importance to Artsakh’s history.

The sides exchanged views on the mutual cooperation with the Canadian-Armenian community, parliamentary diplomacy and the situation in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Artsakh parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Arzik Mkhitaryan, vice-chairman Davit Melkumyan, member of the Armenian Parliament Karine Achemyan, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Canada Sevak Balyan.