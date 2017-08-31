LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.86% to $2086.00, copper price down by 0.41% to $6785.00, lead price down by 0.25% to $2384.00, nickel price down by 1.36% to $11630.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $20350.00, zinc price up by 0.24% to $3122.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.81% to $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.