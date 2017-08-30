President of Artsakh receives French entrepreneur of Armenian origin

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on AUgust 30 French entrepreneur of Armenian origin Armen Petrosyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President's Office, issues related to the implementation of a range of projects in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan noted the demand of involving Diaspora Armenian businessmen in the economic development of Artsakh considering it one of the reliable bases of the country's socioeconomic progress.