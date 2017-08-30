Armenian President is in Stepanakert to participate in festive events dedicated to 26th anniversary of NKR proclamation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Republic (NKR) Bako Sahakyan met in the Stepanakert airport President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan who arrived in Artsakh within the frameworks of the festive events dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of Nagorno Karabakh Republic, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office.