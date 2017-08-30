FM of Bosnia and Herzegovina presents details in Yerevan on EU accession talks

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Accession to the EU is the strategic foreign policy goal of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak announced during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, answering the question of ARMENPRESS news agency. “Despite the fact that we have some domestic tensions, everyone supports this policy, all the nations living in our country - Serbs, Croats, Bosniaks. This goal unites all of us”, Crnadak stressed.

He added that 2016 was the “best European year” for Bosnia and Herzegovina. In 2016 Bosnia and Herzegovina applied for EU accession and at the end of the year received the Questionnaire of the European Commission. “These processes are of paramount importance. We expect to receive a status of an official candidate in the first half of the next year. This is the only thing I can now predict”, the Minister said.

He noted that it’s very difficult to make predictions over the ending point of that path since there are numerous factors that can never be controlled. “We will do our best, particularly to make use of our period with a status of a candidate. The experience of other countries shows that it’s the best period for any state, starting from the point when the country officially becomes a candidate to the full membership to the EU. During this period the candidate countries are able to make use of various important privileges while having not so much obligations”, Crnadak emphasized.

He added that he does not want to make predictions about when they can become an EU Member State, saying that he himself would like to know that, and if he knew, he would say for sure.