Armenian FM accepts invitation of his counterpart to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will pay a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina until the end of the current year, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian told the reporters on August 30 after the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak, accepting the latter's invitation. "I accept the invitation with great pleasure", the Armenian FM said.

Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak hoped that new documents will be signed during that visit. He noted that though that visit will not be the first visit of the Armenian FM to Bosnia and Herzegovina, but it will be a visit after a long interval, and they will be waiting for him as a dear and expected guest.