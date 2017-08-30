Asian Stocks - 30-08-17

TOKYO, 30 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.74% to 19506.54 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.62% to 1607.65 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.05% to 3363.63 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.19% to 28094.61 points.