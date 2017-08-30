Asian Stocks - 30-08-17
TOKYO, 30 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 August:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.74% to 19506.54 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.62% to 1607.65 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.05% to 3363.63 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.19% to 28094.61 points.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 20:03 Armenian President is in Stepanakert to participate in festive events dedicated to 26th anniversary of NKR proclamation
- 18:58 FM of Bosnia and Herzegovina presents details in Yerevan on EU accession talks
- 18:48 Armenian FM accepts invitation of his counterpart to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 18:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-08-17
- 18:22 Asian Stocks - 30-08-17
- 18:20 Mir Cards Now Available in Armenia
- 18:19 Bosnia and Herzegovina wants to see NK conflict settlement that will first of all serve the interests of people living there
- 18:10 Azerbaijan should confirm its commitment to 3 principles of peaceful settlement of NK conflict - FM Nalbandian
- 17:45 Armenian PM holds meeting with China’s AVIC International executive
- 16:57 Armenia’s President hosts foreign minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 15:56 President Sargsyan convenes National Security Council session
- 15:50 Passenger aircraft en route Astana-Yerevan makes emergency landing in Aktau
- 15:39 Minister Martirosyan hosts US Ambassador to Armenia
- 15:33 Armenian healthcare authorities to introduce HPV vaccinations in December
- 15:30 Daniel Decker’s My Artsakh concert to be held Sep. 3
- 15:17 Armenian servicemen to participate in Agile Spirit multinational drills in Georgia
- 15:12 Armenian community of Houston greatly affected by Hurricane Harvey
- 14:48 Yandex programming school to be opened in Gyumri
- 13:12 Armenia's Armen Ashotyan and Mane Tandilyan to participate in Euronest PA’s conference in Baku
- 12:52 Instruction on sending Armenian delegation to Baku for Euronest PA session pending
- 11:55 Kim Kardashian to donate $500,000 to help Harvey storm victims
- 11:23 Erdogan’s Azerbaijan visit postponed
- 10:20 Istanbul battered by heavy rains
- 10:12 Erdogan’s bodyguards indicted by US grand jury for attack on peaceful protesters
- 08:56 European Stocks - 29-08-17
- 08:55 US stocks up - 29-08-17
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-08-17
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 29-08-17
- 08:51 Oil Prices down - 29-08-17
- 08.29-21:15 Police Chief of Armenia receives CSTO Gen-Sec
- 08.29-19:30 President of Artsakh, Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia discuss army building issues
- 08.29-18:55 Armenia abolishes visa requirements for citizens of Japan
- 08.29-18:18 Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina to pay visit to Armenia
- 08.29-17:45 FM Nalbandian highlights strengthening business ties between Armenia and Estonia
- 08.29-17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-08-17
15:29, 08.24.2017
Viewed 3583 times Turkish special forces launch campaign against crypto-Armenians – Agos
19:57, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1954 times Bulgarian reporter demands UN-led investigation over Aliyev's international crimes
12:41, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1938 times Bulgarian journalist disclosing Azerbaijan’s support to terrorists dismissed from post
15:53, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1857 times Paul Pogba named Europe League player of the season
13:57, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1834 times ‘We will put all creative ideas together’ - DFA chief promises to expand path of American business to Armenia