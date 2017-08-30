Bosnia and Herzegovina wants to see NK conflict settlement that will first of all serve the interests of people living there

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Bosnia and Herzegovina advocates a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak told the reporters after the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan.

“We support the international efforts, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs engaged in the settlement of this conflict and we believe everyone should support these efforts”, ARMENPRESS reports Crnadak saying.

He hoped that the settlement of the prolonged conflict will first of all serve the interests of the people living there.