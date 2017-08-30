Azerbaijan should confirm its commitment to 3 principles of peaceful settlement of NK conflict - FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. If Azerbaijan really endorses the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries and is ready to strive for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on those proposals, it should confirm and prove in practice that it supports the conflict settlment principles proposed by the Co-chair countries, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian told the reporters on August 30 after the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak, commenting on the announcment of the Azerbaijani foreign minister saying that Azerbaijan is ready for substantive talks. "Azerbaijan continues to cozen the international community. It says it's ready for substantive talks. What does substantive mean? Does it mean meaningful? So what? Does it mean that the 20 top level meetings and over 4 dozens of meetings of foreign ministers in the past 10 years were not meaningful? According to Azerbaijan, they were really unmeaningful. If Azerbaijan really endorses the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries and is ready to strive for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on those proposals, it should confirm and prove in practice that it supports the conflict settlment principles proposed by the Co-chair countries", ARMENPRESS reports Nalbandian saying.

He added that those principles have often been referred to. They are non use of force or the threat to use it, territorial integrity and equality of peoples and right to self-determination. "The Co-chair countries have announced about this several times. Armenia agrees with the Co-chair countries. As refers to Azerbaijan, it in fact refuses these principles and even refuses to join the international documents where there is just a reference to these principles", the Minister stressed.

He added that if Azerbaijan is ready to strive for a peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the proposals of the Co-chair countries, it should confirm and implement what the Co-chairs propose, which are about the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict and the preservation of the 1994-95 ceasefire agreemnt. Minister Nalbandian emphasized that Armenia agrees with the Co-chairs, while Azerbaijan refuses those commitments and the calls to respect the ceasefire. According to him, Azerbaijan should also implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that the Azerbaijanis once again referred to the 4 UNSC resolutions adopted in 1993 in their recent announcement. The Minister does not consider it coincidental that the Co-Chairs never refer to those resolutions, since the main aim of those resolutions was to stop the hostilities, and it was due to Azerbaijan that it was impossible to stop the hostilities, since it was Azerbaijan who did not respect the mentioned resolutions. "It was only in May, 1994 that it was possible to military operations thank to the ceasefire agreement signed by Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh Republic and Azerbaijan. This agreement has no time limitation and the Co-chairs have regularly urged to respect and preserve the ceasefire", Edward Nalbandian said.

The Armenian FM also stressed that if Azerbaijan is really ready to make efforts for a settlement, it should not make reference only to the years favorable for itself, moreover, in a distorted way. "You know that the Co-chairs have mentioned the 3 principles in their 5 statments, none of which has dominancy over the others", Nalbandian said, reiterating that Armenia agrees with the Co-chairs unlike Azerbaijan, which only refers to one or two elements in a distorted way. "Armenia will continue the efforts aimed at an exclusively peaceful conflict settlement, and if Azerbaijan wants to join these efforts, it should first reconfirm its commitment to the mentioned three principles proposed by the Co-chairs", Edward Nalbandian concluded.