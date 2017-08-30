Armenian PM holds meeting with China’s AVIC International executive

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with the delegation of Gon Tziaan, executive of the Chinese AVIC International corporation.

The PM welcomed the Chinese delegation’s visit and mentioned that the Armenian government is ready for a mutually beneficial cooperation.

The AVIC International executive introduced their corporation’s direction, emphasizing that they are interested in investing in Armenia.

The sides discussed several issues, including cooperation possibilities in aviation and road construction.