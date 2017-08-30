Armenia’s President hosts foreign minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on August 30 hosted foreign minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest in Armenia, President Sargsyan said this is the first high-ranking visit from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Armenia and it is a good chance to discuss the further development of bilateral ties and the formation of effective cooperation.

Serzh Sargsyan expressed confidence that such mutual visits will create a chance to fill the gap created over the past 20 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in the absence of active political dialogue.

The President said Armenia attaches importance to the relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina based on friendship, mutual trust and partnership.

FM Igor Crnadak said he is very happy to head his country’s high-ranking official delegation that arrived in Armenia, adding that he would like this visit to be considered as a concrete step and message that his country wants to develop the relations with Armenia. The minister emphasized that there is no problem for developing the relations and friendly ties between the two countries and peoples. He expressed hope his visit will open a new page in bilateral relations.

The minister introduced President Sargsyan on his country’s foreign policy provisions, the development prospects at various directions, as well as he asked about the current situation and developments in South Caucasus, stating that Bosnia and Herzegovina continues following the regional developments with a great interest.

The meeting also focused on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement process within the frames of mediation mission of the OSCE Minsk Group CO-Chairs. President Serzh Sargsyan presented the stances of the Armenian side at the request of the guest.

FM Crnadak stated that Bosnia and Herzegovina attaches importance to the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict and supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.