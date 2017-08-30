President Sargsyan convenes National Security Council session

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Chairman of the National Security Council Serzh Sargsyan on August 30 convened a session of the National Security Council during which the draft laws on ‘Defense’ and ‘Military Service and Status of Serviceman’ have been discussed, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the session the President said starting from today a series of discussions on key bills based on constitutional changes kick off, adding that there are still many issues in the draft laws that need detailed, thorough discussion and clarification. Serzh Sargsyan tasked the Prime Minister to ensure the participation of all concerned agencies at highly professional level to those discussions to avoid any problems emerging during implementation of provisions set under the law by those agencies.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan introduced the agenda issues to the Council members. He presented the need to adopt the legal acts that are being discussed, the current situation, problems and the aim of regulating the bills.

Minister Vigen Sargsyan said the law on ‘Defense’ regulates the legal grounds of organizing the defense of the Republic of Armenia, the activity of state and territorial administration, local self-government bodies, officials, organizations regardless of their legal form, the Armed Forces and other troops in the defense field, the rights and duties of citizens in the process of taking part in the defense of the Republic, as well as the relationship over military mobilization.



The law on ‘Military Service and Status of Serviceman’ regulates the relationships in connection with preparation of citizens to military service within the frames of constitutional obligation to participate in the defense of the Republic, the organization and implementation of military service and reserve readiness, as well as the legal and social guarantees of servicemen, their family members and persons equated to the servicemen.

During the Council session the Defense Minister presented the timetable of discussions for the abovementioned bills in the Government and the Parliament, according to which the discussions of amended drafts based on conclusions already received from all concerned ministries will launch on August 31 during the Government’s session.



