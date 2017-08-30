Passenger aircraft en route Astana-Yerevan makes emergency landing in Aktau

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. A passenger plane of the Kazakh SCAT airlines en route from Astana to Yerevan made an emergency landing in Aktau as one of the passengers fell ill.

The incident happened August 30 around 14:00 (12:00 Yerevan time), according to Sputnik Kazakhstan news agency.

The female passenger fell ill twice, which prompted the captain of the aircraft to land immediately in an Aktau airport in south-eastern Kazakhstan.

Medical personnel attended the woman and the plane resumed the flight.

The airline said the incident caused a 1 hour 40 minute delay, and the woman’s condition improved soon after medics arrived.