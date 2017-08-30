Minister Martirosyan hosts US Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan on August 30 hosted US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the minister thanked for the cooperation. “I am happy to welcome you in our ministry. We have quite successful experience of Armenian-American cooperation mainly in the IT field, it is happy to see the representations of American major and small companies in Armenia, as well as the achievements of Armenian companies in the US market. I am convinced that the bilateral mutual partnership in this field will continue and will further strengthen”, the minister said.

He expressed hope to see the scientific-research laboratories of American companies in Armenia in the future.

At the meeting the ongoing works in the two countries in the field of cyber-security, as well as the opportunities to introduce the American experience in cyber-security strategy development in Armenia were touched upon.

“We have firm bilateral ties in the field like communication, information technologies and transport. It is always welcoming to see the IT field’s stable development in Armenia. I hope the embassy team and your staff will continue jointly working aimed at further developing those fields. I also would like to thank you for your constant support to expand the transparency and accountability of ongoing infrastructure programs in Armenia”, the US Ambassador said.

The meeting also focused on a number of issues relating to other spheres of the ministry’s activity.









