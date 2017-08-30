Armenian healthcare authorities to introduce HPV vaccinations in December

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare authorities plan to include human papillomavirus vaccinations for teenage girls in the national vaccination plan in December.

Sergey Khachatryan, deputy healthcare minister of Armenia, told a press conference the HPV vaccination is being widely carried out in many countries worldwide in recent years.

“It enables to prevent cervical cancer, which has high prevalence in the country”, he said.

Yegor Zaycev, the head of WHO Yerevan Office, said the introduction of the HPV vaccination is a very good initiative.

“We find this to be a new vaccine, but it is a revolutionary measure in the fight against cervical cancer. WHO supports this initiative”, he said.

A national consultation will be held August 31 in Yerevan regarding the HPV vaccinations, with experts from WHO and Sweden due to participate.