Armenian community of Houston greatly affected by Hurricane Harvey

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Hurricane Harvey has greatly affected the Armenian community of Houston, Texas in the US.

Voice of America spoke with Areg Sahakyan, chairman of the parish council of the St. Gevorg Armenian Church of Houston on the matter.

Sahakyan said the floods forced them to relocate from their home and they’ll be able to return only after the rainfalls stop.

Asked whether the local Armenian Church is assisting the affected community, Sahakyan said: “The Church is always ready to help the Armenian community. Right now the majority of our members of the parish council are in a desperate situation. We aren’t sure how we are going to help our people, but I know that the Church Pastor, Father Martiros Hakobyan, is working on maintaining contact with the Armenian community. We are trying to help as much as we can, however it is difficult to do so in this situation”.

Sahakyan emphasized that the authorities are doing their best.

“They are helping people with boats. Many can’t get out of their homes due to the high waters. Authorities are providing assistance, they even deploy helicopters to evacuate the people”, he said.