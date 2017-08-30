Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 August

Armenia's Armen Ashotyan and Mane Tandilyan to participate in Euronest PA’s conference in Baku


YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Armen Ashotyan and delegation member Mane Tandilyan will take part in the Assembly conference organized by the Committee on Social Affairs, Education, Culture and Civil Society in Baku on September 22, the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs told Armenpress.

The conference is focused on women’s health and gender equality issues.

The organizational issues concerning the Armenian delegation’s participation in the conference are on ongoing stage.



