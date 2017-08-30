Instruction on sending Armenian delegation to Baku for Euronest PA session pending

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. At the moment there is no instruction in the Armenian parliament to send the members of the Armenian delegation in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly to Baku, Arsen Babayan – head of information and public relations department of the parliament, told Armenpress, commenting on media reports according to which the Armenian delegation in the Euronest PA led by Armen Ashotyan is going to take part in the upcoming session of the Assembly in Baku on September 20.

“At the moment we have no such instruction, the decrees of the business trips of lawmakers are done in the form of instruction”, he said.