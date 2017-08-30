Erdogan’s Azerbaijan visit postponed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s September visit to Azerbaijan has been postponed, APA reported citing the Turkish envoy in Azerbaijan.

The Turkish diplomat did not mention the reason for the postponement, and said that the visit will take place soon.

Erdogan was scheduled to visit Azerbaijan September 10-11.

During the visit, the sides were expected to hold a session of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high level strategic cooperation council.