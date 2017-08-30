Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 August

Istanbul battered by heavy rains


YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The largest city of Turkey, Istanbul, is once again flooded after heavy rains battered the city Tuesday.

Local media said “the city turned into Venice”.

It is almost impossible to drive in the city, with numerous traffic collision reported city-wide as the knee-high water flooded streets and underpasses.



