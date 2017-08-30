LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.24% to $2104.00, copper price up by 1.29% to $6813.00, lead price up by 1.01% to $2390.00, nickel price up by 0.94% to $11790.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $20380.00, zinc price down by 0.26% to $3115.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.82% to $61500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 08:56 European Stocks - 29-08-17
- 08:55 US stocks up - 29-08-17
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-08-17
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 29-08-17
- 08:51 Oil Prices down - 29-08-17
- 08.29-21:15 Police Chief of Armenia receives CSTO Gen-Sec
- 08.29-19:30 President of Artsakh, Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia discuss army building issues
- 08.29-18:55 Armenia abolishes visa requirements for citizens of Japan
- 08.29-18:18 Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina to pay visit to Armenia
- 08.29-17:45 FM Nalbandian highlights strengthening business ties between Armenia and Estonia
- 08.29-17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-08-17
- 08.29-17:35 Asian Stocks - 29-08-17
- 08.29-17:18 Israeli defense ministry bans Aeronautics Defense Systems from supplying $20 mln UAVs to Azerbaijan
- 08.29-17:08 Police marksman neutralizes hostage-taker in Erebuni district, Yerevan
- 08.29-16:44 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Moldova
- 08.29-16:21 Chancellor Merkel calls on Turkey to release jailed German citizens
- 08.29-15:08 “We tie the country’s future with education & science”, President Sargsyan awards distinguished school kids
- 08.29-15:03 President Sargsyan hosts distinguished school children and youth
- 08.29-14:24 Ara Nazaryan appointed deputy minister of emergency situations
- 08.29-14:02 Moldova’s President to pay official visit to Armenia in autumn
- 08.29-13:09 Fire breaks out in Van airport: flights suspended
- 08.29-12:23 Artsakhi citizens return to normal life after April War – Amnesty Press
- 08.29-12:18 Ara Nazaryan relieved from post of deputy defense minister
- 08.29-11:09 Andrew Schofer named new US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
- 08.29-10:37 ‘Yerevan and Moscow are reliable allies’, Sargsyan and Putin exchange congratulations
- 08.29-10:18 Armenian national football team begins training for upcoming Romania and Denmark matches
- 08.29-09:16 Multiple firefighters tackle Nairit blaze overnight
- 08.29-08:55 European Stocks - 28-08-17
- 08.29-08:53 US stocks - 28-08-17
- 08.29-08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-08-17
- 08.29-08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 28-08-17
- 08.29-08:49 Oil Prices Down - 28-08-17
- 08.28-20:52 Fire in “Nairit” plant under full control
- 08.28-19:28 President of Artsakh receives Abkhazia’s FM
- 08.28-18:28 President Sargsyan receives CSTO Secretary-General
15:29, 08.24.2017
Viewed 3513 times Turkish special forces launch campaign against crypto-Armenians – Agos
19:57, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1891 times Bulgarian reporter demands UN-led investigation over Aliyev's international crimes
12:41, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1883 times Bulgarian journalist disclosing Azerbaijan’s support to terrorists dismissed from post
15:53, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1781 times Paul Pogba named Europe League player of the season
13:57, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1772 times ‘We will put all creative ideas together’ - DFA chief promises to expand path of American business to Armenia