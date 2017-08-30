LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.24% to $2104.00, copper price up by 1.29% to $6813.00, lead price up by 1.01% to $2390.00, nickel price up by 0.94% to $11790.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $20380.00, zinc price down by 0.26% to $3115.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.82% to $61500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.